Sunny, mild Wednesday with springlike temperatures in the 60s likely

Get ready for a big flare-up of spring fever!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

This afternoon we expect temperatures to soar between 58 to 65 degrees making Wednesday the warmest day of 2021 so far, says FOX 5's Sue Palka.

There may be some clouds and patchy fog around early this morning. Do watch for patchy ice as we continue to have a few places below 32 during the morning hours.

The breeze will be noticeable out of the south at 10-15 mph this afternoon with some gusts to 30 mph. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Advertisement

A few clouds return tonight with temperatures mainly in the 30s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5