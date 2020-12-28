Sunny, mild and breezy Monday with temperatures in the 50s

Get ready for a mild and breezy start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says after a chilly holiday weekend we can expect temperatures in the 50s Monday.

Midweek temperatures will fall again into the 30s and 40s before warming up to nearly 70 degrees on New Year's Day Friday.

Showers are expected on New Year's Eve Thursday and into Friday morning.

