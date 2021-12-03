Sunny, mild and blustery Friday with highs in the 50s

Our early December to remember continues, although a shift in the wind direction means it won’t be quite as warm as Thursday.

Even so, with plenty of sunshine our temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid to upper-50s which is above average.

We will still have a noticeable breeze out of the northwest, and it may occasionally gust to 25 mph.

The weekend forecast continues the sunny and dry stretch with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

