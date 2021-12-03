Expand / Collapse search

Sunny, mild and blustery Friday with highs in the 50s

By
Published 
Updated 12:28PM
Weather
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, December 3

Matthew Cappucci has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, December 3

WASHINGTON - Our early December to remember continues, although a shift in the wind direction means it won’t be quite as warm as Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Even so, with plenty of sunshine our temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid to upper-50s which is above average.

We will still have a noticeable breeze out of the northwest, and it may occasionally gust to 25 mph.

The weekend forecast continues the sunny and dry stretch with temperatures remaining in the 50s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5