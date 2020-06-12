Sunny, less humid Friday with highs in the 80s

A welcome finale to a steamy and stormy workweek!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the tropical humidity has left most of the area although it may linger just a bit longer at the coast through the morning.

Abundant sunshine and much lower humidity will make it easier to be outside. It will still be a warm day as we top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Advertisement

The weekend starts out dry and a cooler trend of temperatures in the 70s begins that will last through the first half of next week. That cooler trend will have us watching for daily showers next week and possibly as soon as Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5