Sunny Friday with temps in the 60s, snowy mix possible Saturday

A mostly sunny Friday as we look ahead to a weekend storm system that could bring s snowy mix to the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says temperature will climb to the lower-60s this afternoon as a warm front lifts north. Clouds increase late Friday ahead of our next storm system.

Saturday morning starts off with heavy rain before changing to a wintry mix and then all snow, Delgado says.

Expect very strong winds behind the cold front with gusts up to 50 mph. This could be enough to take down power lines and trees. Cold temperatures will make it feel like it's in the teens!

