Sunny Friday with summerlike highs in the mid-80s; fall temperatures back this weekend

Friday morning will start off with some areas of patchy fog -- but that will quickly mix out and give way to mostly sunny skies!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We will be flirting with record high temperatures tomorrow as high as climb into the lower-80s.

An approaching cold front will bring the threat for storms Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. It will be gusty and temperatures will fall quickly in the evening.

Sunday and Monday will be cooler with highs only in the 60s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5