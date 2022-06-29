Sunny, dry Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees

The warm air of summer returns to the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says we can expect mostly sunny skies across the D.C. area. Cappucci says areas west of the District, along the Interstate 81 corridor, should keep an eye open for some small pockets of shower activity later in the evening.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Low humidity Wednesday as the July heat starts to move into the region later this week bringing highs in the mid-90s by Thursday and Friday. Hot temperatures in the upper-80s and 90s with the chance for storms over the Fourth of July holiday weekend into Monday.

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@JenDelgadoFOX

@ClaireFox5DC

@MatthewCappucci