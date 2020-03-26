Sunny, dry and mild Thursday with temperatures in the 60s

After a dreary, damp and chilly hump day, the sun is a welcome sight Thursday. Temperatures are chilly early this morning in the upper 30s to near 40.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says while most of the day will feature more sun than clouds, afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s will keep the early spring feel in the air.

Clouds may thicken up later at night again as temperatures should remain in the 40s.

