Sunny, dry and mild Monday with highs near 70 degrees
WASHINGTON - Morning fog Monday followed by a pleasant start to the workweek across the D.C. region.
FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says we can expect a sunny and dry day with a nice spring breeze this afternoon.
High temperatures will be mild and will reach the upper-60s and lower-70s, Mike says.
Tuesday starts with sunshine but cooler temperatures in the 50s. Possible showers during the evening hours tomorrow.
