Sunny, dry and mild Monday with highs near 70 degrees

Morning fog Monday followed by a pleasant start to the workweek across the D.C. region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says we can expect a sunny and dry day with a nice spring breeze this afternoon.

High temperatures will be mild and will reach the upper-60s and lower-70s, Mike says.

Tuesday starts with sunshine but cooler temperatures in the 50s. Possible showers during the evening hours tomorrow.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5