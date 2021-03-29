Sunny, cool and breezy Monday with highs near 60 degrees

Grab the jacket before you leave the house! It will be a sunny but breezy day across the D.C. region with chilly morning temperatures. A Wind Advisory was in place overnight with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Monday will be much cooler with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the upper 50s. The breezy northwest wind will make it feel much cooler.

The next chance of rain comes Wednesday as another strong cold moves thru and drops Temperature is even more with high only in the mid-40s yikes! Nearly 15 degrees below average. We could also see some light higher elevation snow behind the front!

