Sunny, clear Wednesday in DC region with highs in the 70s
WASHINGTON - Another beautiful day Wednesday across the D.C. area with clear and sunny skies.
FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says the morning will start off chilly with afternoon highs in the upper-70s.
We’re keeping an eye on Hurricane Sally as the storm struck the Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama early Wednesday.
Remnants of the storm could impact our area with some passing showers for parts of the area on Friday.
