Sunny, clear Wednesday ahead with crisp fall feel

When you step out the door this morning you’ll know we’ve changed seasons!

A frontal boundary slipped south of the region overnight bringing a refreshing change in the air mass.

Grab a jacket for the crisp 50s early this morning with full sunshine. Temperatures only top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.



The pleasant autumn weather continues with 50s overnight and sun-filled 70s through the weekend.