Sunny, chilly Tuesday with highs in the 40s

It's a brisk but bright Tuesday morning with early temperatures mainly in the 20s and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Grab the warm coat today before heading out the door!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we'll hang onto the sunshine and the chilly breezes throughout the day with temperatures only reaching into the low to mid 40s.

Looking ahead, make plans to get outside Wednesday! With plenty of sunshine and light breezes we head for a relatively milder day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It should be the warmest day of the week.

The rest of the week into the weekend remains dry and seasonal.

