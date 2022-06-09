Sunny, breezy Thursday with highs in the 80s

A much calmer Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 80s following a night of intense storms that rolled through the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says an overnight cold front brought heavy rain Wednesday into the early morning hours. The storms and lightning will continue to move off to the northeast Thursday leaving behind morning clouds in the area.

The clouds will clear heading into the afternoon leaving us with dry skies and sunshine. Breezy conditions with highs around 84 degrees.

A mostly sunny Friday with showers possible over the weekend.

