Sunny, windy and cool Friday afternoon with highs in the 40s

It's the last day of winter and if you're up early enough you might even spot a few snowflakes mixing in with the last of the lingering light rain showers early this morning.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says afternoon will brighten up but you'll want to bundle up against gusty winds and dropping temperatures. Winds may gust up to 40 mph especially through the morning hours. That means air temperatures in the mid to upper 40s will feel like the 30s.

It remains clear, breezy and quite cold overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Spring officially arrives before dawn on Saturday and a sunny and seasonably comfortable weekend awaits!

