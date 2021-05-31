Sunny and dry Memorial Day with highs in the 70s

The rain and clouds from the weekend have moved out giving us a mostly sunny and dry Memorial Day.

The day begins on the cool side and turns pleasantly mild into the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-70s.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we are hitting a summerlike pattern with unsettled conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s all week with chances for showers and storms beginning Thursday.

