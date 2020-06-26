Sunny and dry Friday with highs in the 80s

After last evening’s storms packed a wallop for parts of the area with high winds, downed trees and hail, we are relieved to forecast a break from storms Friday.

While we expect a dry day we won’t get a pass on the warmth. Temperatures today will climb from the 60s this morning into the upper 80s by midafternoon. A light breeze out of the northwest will keep the humidity in check today along with plenty of sunshine.

As we head into the weekend, the heat starts to build and we expect low 90s as soon as Saturday with increasing humidity.

