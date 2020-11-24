Sunny and cool Tuesday with highs around 50

A sunny but brisk Tuesday with lighter breezes is our forecast on what is typically a very busy day in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures early on are in the 30s, and if you are staying local you will want to keep a warm jacket handy for the afternoon. We expect to top out in the upper 40s to around 50. That is cool, but light winds from the northwest will have today feeling warmer than Monday.

More clouds but a quiet Wednesday ahead. We're expecting showers to arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thanksgiving Day. It looks as though any showers on Thursday will mainly be before noon but scattered showers could linger into the afternoon. The good news is that temperatures are expected to be mild in the mid-60s on Thanksgiving.

