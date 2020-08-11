Summer heat continues Tuesday; isolated afternoon storms possible

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday as we start with sunshine and a seasonably warm morning -- then watch for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

High temperatures should range from 87 to 92 degrees and the humidity will bump those heat index temperatures into the mid and upper-90s.

Like Monday, any downpours or widely scattered thunderstorms that develop may drop brief but heavy rain.

Advertisement

As the week rolls on the chance for daily storms increases and that will help to keep temperatures in the 80s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5