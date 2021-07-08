Storms hit DC area as Tropical Storm Elsa pushes north

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving quickly through the Mid-Atlantic, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the DC area Thursday evening.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of St. Mary's County until 11 p.m.

Elsa will be in Atlantic City by 3 a.m. Friday morning will start off mostly sunny making way for a pretty nice afternoon.

An approaching cold front will bring a few isolated pm thunderstorms, but we aren’t expecting anything too severe. The humidity and heat will be much better on Saturday with highs in the mid-80’s.

Rainfall amounts that could total between one to three inches in a short amount of time have triggered Flash Flood Watches for many of the region’s eastern zones.

The remnants of Elsa are expected to move out by Friday morning and sunny skies are expected by the afternoon.

