Snow, rain mix possible Saturday in parts of DC region

A winter weather system could possibly bring snow, rain and a wintry mix to parts of the D.C. area this weekend.

Following several days of mild weather, cold winter air returns on Friday dropping temperatures down into the 30s.

Saturday morning could begin with a snow, sleet mixture that could possibly extend into the afternoon hours. Over the course of the last few days, forecast models suggest that the heaviest of the precipitation amounts will fall further north into Pennsylvania cutting back on the expected snowfall totals in our area.

By the time the heaviest of the precipitation reaches our region in the later afternoon hours Saturday, temperatures should have warmed up enough to make it primarily a rain event.

Expected snowfall amounts show totals of possibly .3 inches in the District with about one inch in parts of western Maryland.

Be prepared for messy driving conditions throughout the day on Saturday.

