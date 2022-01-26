Snow possible across DC region Friday into Saturday

Cold temperatures return to the D.C. region as all eyes shift to a potential weekend winter storm that could bring more snow to the area.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says it will be a sunny but very cold Wednesday with wind chills in the teens as we start the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper-20s and low-30s. The cold weather pattern will continue through the end of the week.

The focus shifts ahead to the weekend and a potential snowstorm that could impact D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Mike says big questions still remain as to which track the storm will take. A track that is further to the east will mean less snow for the D.C. area. But a track further west will mean more snow in the District.

The European Model shows a more intense storm with significant totals for the eastern shore while the American Model puts less snow down on the beaches. The snow could possibly begin sometime in the evening Friday and continue into Saturday.

