Snow flurries move out; slick roadways, school delays Wednesday morning

The first measurable snow of the season for some arrived overnight into Wednesday morning coating windshields and grassy areas with thin layers of the white stuff.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas said from a trace to about an inch fell across the D.C. metro region with areas to the north and west receiving the most. Some schools in the area delayed their opening times on Wednesday.

Now that the flurries have moved out our attention turns to the cold temperatures. Be cautious of patchy slick spots on the sidewalks and roadways as you make your morning commute to work and school.

Temperatures start out cold in the 30s but the sunshine returns by the afternoon. Breezy and dry conditions will help evaporate any melting snow so we shouldn’t have to worry about a re-freeze later tonight.

Eyes shift to Monday late-morning and afternoon with a weather event that could potentially start as a period of snow / wintry mix before turning into all rain later in the day.

