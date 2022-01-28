Snow expected across DC region Friday; Blizzard Warnings issued for beaches

The D.C. region is in for more snow as another winter storm could bring several inches to the District and heavier accumulations to the area's beaches.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the snow will likely begin around the D.C. area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

Washington, D.C. and parts of the surrounding area are under a Winter Weather Advisory. The latest models indicate anywhere between one to three inches of snow could fall Friday night into Saturday morning along the I-95 corridor.

Further to the west, most of Maryland's Eastern Shore is under a Winter Storm Warning and could see snow totals ranging between three and six inches.

Blizzard Warnings have been issued for Maryland's beach towns with between six inches and a foot of snow expected for Ocean City and Delaware's Rehoboth and Bethany beaches.

Mike says if the snow storm over performs, as much as six inches could fall in the D.C. region. An underperforming storm could bring as little as an inch of snow.

Highs will be in the 30s with cold and windy conditions through the weekend. Warmer temperatures near 60 degrees are expected later next week.

@caitlinrothfox5