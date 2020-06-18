Showers Thursday with mild temperatures near 80 degrees
WASHINGTON - Thursday remains unsettled as the slow moving storm over the mid-Atlantic continues to produce scattered showers and some thunderstorms. It doesn’t rain all day and as we move toward evening any showers look to become even more widely scattered.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5’s Sue Palka says temperatures will be a bit warmer today climbing into the mid-70s to 80 degrees.
Looking ahead, Friday continues the pattern and we may have a slightly better chance of seeing showers and storms across the region.
Advertisement
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: