Showers Thursday with mild temperatures near 80 degrees

Thursday remains unsettled as the slow moving storm over the mid-Atlantic continues to produce scattered showers and some thunderstorms. It doesn’t rain all day and as we move toward evening any showers look to become even more widely scattered.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says temperatures will be a bit warmer today climbing into the mid-70s to 80 degrees.

Looking ahead, Friday continues the pattern and we may have a slightly better chance of seeing showers and storms across the region.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5