Showers, storms, gusty winds expected Thursday as possible severe weather moves toward DC region

Showers, storms, and gusty winds are expected to move across the D.C. region Thursday as severe weather heads in our direction.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says most of the region is under a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday. Anderson says the threat brings the possibility for strong, isolated wind gusts, scattered downpours, and the possibility for a tornado.

Showers are expected to move into the area during the morning hours. An afternoon cold front brings the chance for thunderstorm and severe storms with scattered showers by the noon hour. The heaviest of the rain could push through our area in time to bring trouble for the evening commute. High temperatures Thursday will reach the low-70s.

The rain and heavy storms will move out overnight with drier conditions and sunshine expected Friday.

A mostly dry weekend is expected with highs in the 70s. Grab the jacket next week as temperatures drop into the 50s.