Showers, clouds Monday; possible snowflakes mixed with rain later into the evening

We’re tracking some possible winter weather around the area Monday with some light morning scattered showers and some possible late-day snowflakes mixed with rain.

Do not expect any accumulation in the immediate D.C. Metro area but northern Maryland and areas closer to the Pennsylvania border could see some -- especially on grassy areas and elevated surfaces.

Winds will be gusty so the timing of the precipitation during the evening commute could make for poor visibility. Roads will be wet -- so drive with caution.

Snow will accumulate in areas to the far northwest where warnings and advisories have been issued. In West Virginia’s Grant, and Pendleton counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 inches is possible.

Allegany, Maryland, Highland, West Virginia and Mineral, Virginia have a Winter Weather Advisories in place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. where 2 to 4 inches is expected.

Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40's Monday and winds will be gusty and chilly NW 19-15G25.

It's been a dreary couple of days but hang in there -- the sun returns on Tuesday!

