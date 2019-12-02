Showers, clouds Monday; possible snowflakes mixed with rain later into the evening
WASHINGTON - We’re tracking some possible winter weather around the area Monday with some light morning scattered showers and some possible late-day snowflakes mixed with rain.
Do not expect any accumulation in the immediate D.C. Metro area but northern Maryland and areas closer to the Pennsylvania border could see some -- especially on grassy areas and elevated surfaces.
Winds will be gusty so the timing of the precipitation during the evening commute could make for poor visibility. Roads will be wet -- so drive with caution.
Snow will accumulate in areas to the far northwest where warnings and advisories have been issued. In West Virginia’s Grant, and Pendleton counties, a Winter Storm Warning is in place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 inches is possible.
Allegany, Maryland, Highland, West Virginia and Mineral, Virginia have a Winter Weather Advisories in place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. where 2 to 4 inches is expected.
Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 40's Monday and winds will be gusty and chilly NW 19-15G25.
It's been a dreary couple of days but hang in there -- the sun returns on Tuesday!
