Showers and storms continue Friday; weekend thunderstorms likely

As we finish up the work week we continue to dodge some scattered morning showers today.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the cool front that has kept us in this soggy pattern has slipped a bit farther south -- so we are hopeful that there will be fewer heavy downpours today.

The region continues to be saturated -- so the flood threat from any showers or thunderstorms that may develop remains significant.

Temperatures will be similar to Thursday with most places staying in the low-80s.

We wish we could sound the “all clear” for the weekend but it still looks like showers will hang around primarily on Sunday.

First part of next week looks drier...for now!

