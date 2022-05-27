Severe thunderstorms possible Friday; sunny Memorial Day weekend

Multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday, but the sun will be coming out over the holiday weekend.

Our area is in the slight risk category for severe weather on Friday. The main threat will be strong winds, hail and even flooding.

The first round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the late morning and midday hours on Friday. Another line of storms are expected later in the evening.

Memorial Day weekend looks much more dry and sunny with highs in the 80s and even possibly 90s.

