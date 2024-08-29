Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for DC area

Slow-moving storms are expected to hit the area Thursday evening, bringing threats of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding to parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Wind gusts of 60 mph, plus lighting and heavy rain are possible for surrounding areas as storms move in. Thunderstorms should calm to rain by 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County and the City of Manassas. are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The following areas are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11:00 p.m. Thursday night:

City of Fredericksburg

City of Alexandria

Fairfax County

City of Manassas

Arlington County

Fauquier County

Stafford County

City of Fairfax

Prince William County

Carroll County

Charles County

Frederick County

Montgomery County

Prince Georges County

District of Columbia

Grant County

Parts of Maryland and West Virginia are currently under a Flood Watch.