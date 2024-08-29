Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for DC area
WASHINGTON - Slow-moving storms are expected to hit the area Thursday evening, bringing threats of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding to parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Wind gusts of 60 mph, plus lighting and heavy rain are possible for surrounding areas as storms move in. Thunderstorms should calm to rain by 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County and the City of Manassas. are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The following areas are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11:00 p.m. Thursday night:
- City of Fredericksburg
- City of Alexandria
- Fairfax County
- City of Manassas
- Arlington County
- Fauquier County
- Stafford County
- City of Fairfax
- Prince William County
- Carroll County
- Charles County
- Frederick County
- Montgomery County
- Prince Georges County
- District of Columbia
- Grant County
Parts of Maryland and West Virginia are currently under a Flood Watch.