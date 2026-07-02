Man charged with murder after 18-year-old shot to death in vehicle in Prince William County

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The Brief On June 25, 18-year-old Michael Sakyi Jr. of Bristow was found dead from a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle in Manassas. On July 2, Prince William County detectives, alongside U.S. Marshals, arrested 21-year-old Jamal Dana Allen at his Manassas home. Allen has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.



A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Prince William County last week.

What we know:

Jamal Dana Allen was taken into custody at his home in Manassas on July 2 by Prince William County detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals.

He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is being held without bond pending a court date.

The backstory:

The investigation began on the evening of June 25, when officers responded to a reported car crash in the 7900 block of Community Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had collided with an unoccupied, parked car. Inside the driver’s seat of the crashed vehicle, police found 18-year-old Michael Sakyi Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Sakyi was pronounced dead at the scene.

While a definitive motive has not been released, detectives stated early in the investigation that the incident does not appear to be random.