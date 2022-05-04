Scattered morning showers Wednesday; afternoon sunshine with highs near 80

Heavy rain pushed through the D.C. region overnight bringing flood concerns to parts of the District, Maryland and Virginia.

FOX 5’s Claire Anderson says scattered showers and light rain will stick with us through the morning. Low clouds and fog will impact visibility in some areas.

Temperatures will start off in the upper-50s. We should see sunshine by the afternoon with a possible a passing shower or two. Highs will be in the upper-70s near 80 degrees.

Drier conditions as we move into the evening. Cooler temperatures and more showers possible over the weekend.

