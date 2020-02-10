Rainy week ahead with wet weather expected through Thursday

After a calm, dry Sunday with some sunshine we'll have a wet start to the week.

Some showers this morning then on and off periods of showers through the day. Be prepared because it looks like the morning and evening commute will both see it.

Rain will become steadier and heavier tonight and continue into Tuesday and be much more widespread.

Then some light showers into the first part of Wednesday.

Winds will be breezy and from the South and as a result temps will rise into the 50's. By Tuesday we will be near the 60F mark and some Metro areas Metro may easily reach it.

But don't get too comfortable - late week temps take a dive with highs in the 30's! The unpredictable weather pattern continues!

