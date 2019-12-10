Rain, snow mix possible overnight into Wednesday morning after mild Tuesday

After a soggy Monday, we are expecting yet another round of showers that will develop in the morning and continue into the night Tuesday.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says strong flow from the south has us starting out in the 50s and climbing to near 60 degrees for a much milder day than Monday.

The forecast takes a dramatic turn late night as much colder air starts pushing into the region.

Rain is expected to mix with or change to snow, especially west of Interstate-95 into the overnight hours mainly between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

This may create some delays for northern and western suburbs for the Wednesday morning commute with minor accumulations of a coating up to 1 inch -- possibly 2 inches in a few places -- especially on grass and elevated surfaces.

Along and east of I-95 it's a mix of rain and snow that likely doesn't produce any accumulation.

Most roads should mainly be wet and melt off snow. The precipitation should be over by mid-morning on Wednesday.

