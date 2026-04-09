Man chokes woman, pulls knife on customer trying to intervene at DC pizza shop: police

The Brief Police say the suspect was seen assaulting a woman. They say he then pulled a knife on a good Samaritan trying to help. No injuries were reporte.



D.C. police are investigating after a suspect pulled a knife on a customer inside a restaurant in Northwest after they tried to intervene in an assault that occurred.

Now, they’re asking for help locating the suspect.

What we know:

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument inside of Duccini’s pizzeria in the 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest. T

The argument escalated when the suspect began to choke the victim.

A customer attempted to intervene, and that’s when the suspect brandished a knife, threatening the customer.

An employee quickly pulled the customer into the employee area.

The suspect then took a bottle of wine before fleeing the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

Caught on camera:

Surveillance video shows the incident.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos attached and in this video:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident, is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.