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Man chokes woman, pulls knife on customer trying to intervene at DC pizza shop: police

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Updated  April 9, 2026 2:47am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Man chokes woman, pulls knife on customer in Northwest DC pizza shop

Man chokes woman, pulls knife on customer in Northwest DC pizza shop

D.C. police are investigating after a suspect pulled a knife on a customer inside a restaurant in Northwest after they tried to intervene in an assault that occurred. Now, they’re asking for help locating the suspect. 

The Brief

    • Police say the suspect was seen assaulting a woman.
    • They say he then pulled a knife on a good Samaritan trying to help. 
    • No injuries were reporte. 

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after a suspect pulled a knife on a customer inside a restaurant in Northwest after they tried to intervene in an assault that occurred.

Now, they’re asking for help locating the suspect. 

What we know:

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument inside of Duccini’s pizzeria in the 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest. T

The argument escalated when the suspect began to choke the victim. 

A customer attempted to intervene, and that’s when the suspect brandished a knife, threatening the customer. 

An employee quickly pulled the customer into the employee area. 

The suspect then took a bottle of wine before fleeing the restaurant. No injuries were reported. 

Caught on camera:

Surveillance video shows the incident. 

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos attached and in this video: 

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident, is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. 

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