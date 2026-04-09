Man chokes woman, pulls knife on customer trying to intervene at DC pizza shop: police
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating after a suspect pulled a knife on a customer inside a restaurant in Northwest after they tried to intervene in an assault that occurred.
Now, they’re asking for help locating the suspect.
What we know:
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument inside of Duccini’s pizzeria in the 1500 block of 7th Street, Northwest. T
The argument escalated when the suspect began to choke the victim.
A customer attempted to intervene, and that’s when the suspect brandished a knife, threatening the customer.
An employee quickly pulled the customer into the employee area.
The suspect then took a bottle of wine before fleeing the restaurant. No injuries were reported.
Caught on camera:
Surveillance video shows the incident.
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos attached and in this video:
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident, is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.