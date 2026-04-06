The Brief Police identified 28‑year‑old Hashim Kabbani as the pedestrian killed in Oxon Hill. He was struck by two vehicles on St. Barnabas Road Wednesday night. Both drivers stayed on scene as the investigation continues.



Authorities have identified the man struck and killed by two vehicles Wednesday night in Oxon Hill.

What we know:

Police said 28‑year‑old Hashim Kabbani was in the eastbound lanes of St. Barnabas Road near Virginia Lane around 8:40 p.m. when he was hit.

Kabbani died at the scene. Both drivers remained and were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301‑731‑4422.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police ID man killed in Oxon Hill pedestrian collision