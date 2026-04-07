13 arrested in drug trafficking investigation across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Thirteen people have been arrested following a 14‑month, multi‑agency investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, authorities announced Tuesday.
Shakoor Yusin Stevenson, Ricky Ernest Johnson Jr., Reinaldo Soto Ramos (l to r)
What we know:
Investigators say the group distributed narcotics throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore, parts of Virginia, Baltimore and lower Delaware.
The investigation began in late 2024 after authorities received information linking Desmond Roberts Jr. to drug transactions in Worcester County, Md. As the investigation continued in early 2025, detectives determined he was part of a larger trafficking network.
Surveillance, undercover operations, search warrants and other coordinated enforcement tactics were used to identify key members and disrupt distribution routes.
The investigation led to a Title III wiretap involving 19 phone lines over several months. Investigators say the interceptions helped them identify suppliers and dismantle the organization.
Authorities seized more than 42 kilograms of cocaine, along with crack cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, fentanyl pills, psilocybin mushrooms, heroin and suboxone strips. They also recovered 11 firearms, nearly $24,000 in cash, 11 vehicles and two residences, and executed more than 80 search warrants. Additional arrests are expected due to pending indictments.
What they're saying:
At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore called the operation one of the largest drug busts in state history and credited cooperation among local, state and federal partners. He said protecting Marylanders remains his top priority and that he has "neither patience nor tolerance" for violent criminals.
The investigation involved the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team, Maryland State Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Joint Community Action Team, the DEA, Washington‑Baltimore HIDTA, Accomack County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Impact Unit, Salisbury Police, Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit, Ocean City Police Special Enforcement Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Eastern Shore Information Center and Baltimore County Police.
Dig deeper:
APPREHENDED/CHARGED
Shakoor Yusin Stevenson
CDS: Drug Kingpin, Not Cannabis
CDS: Import into the State of Maryland
CDS: Possess Large Amount, not Cannabis
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
Bond: Held without bond
Ricky Ernest Johnson Jr.
CDS: Drug Kingpin, Not Cannabis
CDS: Possess Large Amount, Not Cannabis
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
Bond: Held without bond
Reinaldo Soto Ramos
Felony Drug Dealing
Drug Possession
Bond: Held without bond
ICE DETAINER
Junior Calderon
Felony Drug Dealing
Drug Possession
Bond: Released on bond
Charnita Emil Stephens
CDS: Possession of Large Amount, Not Cannabis
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
Bond: Released on Recognizance & Electronic Monitoring
Dorge Lee Conway Jr.
Possession of a Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
CDS: Possession of Firearms
Bond: Released on $25,000.00 unsecured bond
Desmond Rashad Roberts Jr.
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
Conspiracy to Distribute CDS/Distribute Narcotics
CDS: Possess-Not Cannabis
Bond: Released on $10,000.00 unsecured bond
Marcus Shaquille Cropper
Possession of a Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics
Bond: Held without Bond
Dewayne Ellsworth Cane
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics (4 counts)
Bond: Held without bond
Tirrell Termaine Sample
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
CDS: Possess Not-Cannabis
Bond: Held without bond in Virginia
Kavon Randy Conquest
CDS: Possess Large amount, Not Cannabis
CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics
Bond: Held without bond
Deangela Renee Morton
Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II drug
Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule I or II drug
Bond: Released on bond in Virginia
WANTED
La’Quan Alexander Townsend
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.