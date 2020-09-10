Rain, clouds Thursday with humid temperatures in the 80s

Remember how nice it was on Labor Day? Today we pay the price for that gorgeous day with numerous showers and some scattered thunderstorms pushing in from the Atlantic Ocean.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Much of the area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 pm as there is potential to pick up an additional 1-2” of rain. That could cause rapid rises in streams, creeks and poor drainage areas. Despite the downpours we expect temperatures to range from 80 to 85.

Hang in there! Friday should bring a dryer trend especially by the afternoon hours.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5