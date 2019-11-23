Rain arrives late in the DC area on Saturday

article

First half of Saturday starts out dry with some sunshine.

Rain showers arrive late in the afternoon followed by evening rain and overnight rain.

Some of the overnight rain could be heavy in spots.

High temperatures on Saturday mid to upper 40s.

A few showers Sunday morning but should be nice and dry and sunny by Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.