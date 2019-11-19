Patchy fog, chilly temps Tuesday morning; cool, dry afternoon with highs in the mid-50s

We're waking up to some patchy fog under partly sunny skies Tuesday morning.

It's a typically chilly November morning but not too cold as most of us are seeing temperatures ranging between 37 and 42 degrees.

The afternoon will be milder than yesterday as temperatures climb into seasonable territory in the low and mid 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.

It's generally a quiet work week weather-wise with our next shower chances holding off until late week.

