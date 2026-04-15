The Brief To mark America's 250th birthday, the National Mall will host the "Great American State Fair." Spanning from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument, the 16-day fair will unite all 56 U.S. states and territories. Visitors can expect major attractions like a 110-foot Ferris wheel, the refurbished Smithsonian Carousel, and 16 distinct daily themes.



For 16 days this summer, the National Mall will transform into a "World's Fair-scale" celebration for America's 250th anniversary.

What we know:

Freedom 250 announced on Wednesday that the Great American State Fair will run from June 25 through July 10, spanning from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument.

The 16-day fair will feature a 110-foot Ferris wheel, newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel, hands-on activations, live music and experiences from each state and territory.

All 56 U.S. states and territories were extended an invasion by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, according to FOX News.

What you can do:

Admission is free, but event organizers say advance registration is encouraged.

Rendering of the 110-foot Ferris wheel coming to the National Mall for the "Great American State Fair."

What they're saying:

"As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity, the National Mall will once again serve as the stage for telling our nation’s story. Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Great American State Fair will bring all 56 states and territories together in one place, showcasing the people, landscapes, and traditions that define this country," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

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Dig deeper:

A lineup of 16 different themes for each day of the Great American State Fair has also been released:

Thursday, June 25: The American Canon: Opening Day

Friday, June 26: Land & Prosperity

Saturday, June 27: The American Canvas

Sunday, June 28: Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

Monday, June 29: Everyday Health and Well-Being | Make America Healthy Again Monday

Tuesday, June 30: Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress

Wednesday, July 1: Faith, Values, and Inspiration

Thursday, July 2: Horsepower of America

Friday, July 3: Wings of Freedom

Saturday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 5: Heritage & Legacy

Monday, July 6: Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday

Tuesday, July 7: Future of America | Education and Opportunity

Wednesday, July 8: Family Life and Community Support

Thursday, July 9: Engines of Enterprise

Friday, July 10: The Next 250 | Innovation

For a full list of the daily theme, check out the Freedom250 website.