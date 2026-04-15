Virginia voters split on redistricting as Gov. Spanberger approval sits at 47%: poll

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The Brief A new poll shows Virginia’s redistricting amendment leading by about 5 points. Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s approval rating is split at 47% approve, 47% disapprove. Voters remain sharply divided along party lines ahead of the April 21 vote.



With days to go before Virginia’s redistricting referendum, a new poll shows Virginians narrowly split on redistricting as Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s approval remains divided.

What we know:

According to a poll from State Navigate, the proposed constitutional amendment on redistricting is leading, with about 50.7% of likely voters supporting it and 45.4% opposing it.

When rounded, that puts the measure at roughly 51% "Yes" to 45% "No."

The poll surveyed 707 likely voters between April 10 and April 13 and has a margin of error of 3.7%.

By the numbers:

The poll shows a sharp partisan divide.

Among Democrats, 92% support the amendment, while 95% of Republicans oppose it.

Independent voters are leaning against the measure, with 56% opposed and 32% in favor.

Spanberger’s approval evenly split among voters

The same poll shows Gov. Abigail Spanberger with a split approval rating.

About 47% of voters approve of her performance, while 47% disapprove.

The poll also found stronger intensity among those who disapprove, with 41% strongly disapproving compared to 31% who strongly approve.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA - APRIL 10: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during an Everytown for Gun Safety rally on April 10, 2025 in Alexandria, Virginia. Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action en Expand

The backstory:

The redistricting vote comes months after Spanberger’s gubernatorial win, which was one of the largest Democratic victories in Virginia in decades, according to State Navigate.

The proposed changes to congressional maps have sparked debate, with supporters arguing they counterbalance maps in Republican-led states, while opponents describe them as a power grab.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A proposed map of Virginia's congressional districts up for a vote in the April 21, 2026, special election (Credit: Virginia Department of Elections)

What's next:

Voters will decide the measure in a statewide vote scheduled for April 21.