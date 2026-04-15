Record heat is possible Wednesday across the Washington, D.C., region, with highs near 92 degrees and conditions that feel more like late June and early July than mid‑April.

Morning temperatures start in the 60s before climbing quickly under a mix of sun and clouds. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Taylor Grenda say today will be hot and slightly more humid than Tuesday, which topped out just below 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the two hottest days of this warm stretch, with highs in the low 90s both afternoons. Overnight temperatures remain warm, holding in the upper 60s.

No rain in the forecast on Wednesday. The best chance for a pop‑up shower or storm arrives Friday, with a better chance of showers possible Sunday as a cold front moves in. That cold front will help knock temperatures back down for a more seasonable feel early next week.

By Monday and Tuesday, cooler air settles in, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and 60s.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Record heat possible Wednesday as temperatures push into the 90s