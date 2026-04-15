The Brief Woman killed and two others hospitalized after early morning Bethesda house fire. Firefighters found heavy flames in the 9100 block of Charred Oak Drive. One man was rescued, a woman was found dead, and a firefighter was injured.



A woman was killed and two others, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Bethesda, officials said.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 1:44 a.m. in the 9100 block of Charred Oak Drive near Holly Oak Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames throughout the home.

One man was rescued and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life‑threatening. After an extended search, firefighters found a woman on the first floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firefighter was also injured and transported to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Woman killed in early morning Bethesda house fire (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)