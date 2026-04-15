Woman killed in early morning Bethesda house fire
BETHESDA, Md. - A woman was killed and two others, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Bethesda, officials said.
What we know:
The fire was reported around 1:44 a.m. in the 9100 block of Charred Oak Drive near Holly Oak Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames throughout the home.
One man was rescued and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life‑threatening. After an extended search, firefighters found a woman on the first floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A firefighter was also injured and transported to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Woman killed in early morning Bethesda house fire (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)
The Source: Information in this article comes from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.