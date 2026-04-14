10 arrested in Fairfax County undercover child predator operation; what we know about the suspects

Ten men are facing charges after Fairfax County police say they arrived expecting to meet a child for sex during an undercover operation targeting online predators.

Detectives said the operation named "Spring Bloom," involved officers posing as minors online and making clear they were underage.

Investigators said the suspects engaged in explicit conversations and agreed to meet at locations in Fairfax County, where officers arrested them when they arrived.

The men range in age from 21 to 64. Police said some live in the region, while others traveled from outside the county and even out of state.

In total, the men face 19 felony charges, including solicitation of a minor and attempted indecent liberties. Most are being held without bond, though two have been released.

Police said none of the suspects worked in jobs with direct access to children, but some have prior criminal history.

Detectives are urging parents to talk with their children about online safety and to report any suspicious or inappropriate messages.

Operation Spring Bloom

Here's what we know about the suspects:

Jose Rivas Reyes, 32, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor. He was held on no bond. Steven Schoshinski, 64, of Fairfax, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor for Prostitution and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He was held on no bond. Milton Romero Hernandez, 48, of Bealeton, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor. He was held on no bond. Ian Milbourne, 38, of Herndon, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He was held on no bond. James Wei, 46, of Reston, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties. He was released on a $20,000 secured bond. Mohamed Al Hashim, 33, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties. He was held on no bond. Anthony Smith, 33, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He was held on no bond. Marcos Justo, 21, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He was held on no bond. Sergio Rios Lecca, 39, of Sterling, was arrested and charged with Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He was released on a $1,000 bond. Fraz Aulakh, 31, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and Attempted Indecent Liberties. He was held on no bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact them at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.