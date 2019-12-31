New Year’s Eve to be chilly and dry across DC region

It will be a chilly and dry New Year’s Eve for much of the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says temperatures will be much cooler than they were on Monday when some parts of the region saw highs in the 60s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Expect temperatures on Tuesday to stay in the 40s and 50s, Mike says, with an occasional breeze.

If you’re heading out to enjoy New Year’s festivities expect chilly temperatures near 39 degrees around midnight.

Advertisement

Look for cool temperatures around 47 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday – the first day of 2020!

Have a Happy New Year from all of us at FOX 5!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5