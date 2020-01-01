New Year’s Day starts sunny and chilly with temps in the 40s
WASHINGTON - Happy New Year! It’s a sunny and chilly start to 2020 around the D.C. region.
Temperatures in the 30s and 40s will greet you Wednesday morning with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s later in the day.
FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says expect a quiet day with cloudy skies. There is the possibility of rain Friday and into the weekend before clearing on Sunday.
