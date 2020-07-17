New heat streak begins with highs near 95 degrees Friday; scattered thunderstorms possible

Just as one streak of 90 degree days ended Thursday without tying the record -- another hot stretch begins today!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're heading for a hot and humid 90-94 degrees Friday and as a front approaches there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms. A few may be on the strong side especially south of D.C.

This next stretch of even hotter temperatures looks to have us in the mid to upper-90s through the weekend and into next week. We may find heat advisories being issued next week so take plenty of cooling breaks if you have to spend significant time outside.

