Morning showers Wednesday; sun returns by afternoon

After a gorgeous Tuesday we are starting Wednesday with some clouds and scattered showers.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says not everyone will see showers today as the weak system moving across the region will bring most of the rain across Central Virginia and Southern Maryland. Wet weather can't be ruled out through the morning hours anywhere across the region -- but they will likely be light.

The afternoon trends drier and the clouds should break up to bring a partly sunny finish to the day.

As a result of the morning clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will be comfortable for August ranging between the upper 70s to low-80s.

