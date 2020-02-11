Morning rain Tuesday; dry and mild by late afternoon

The weather headlines for this week are rounds of rain and ups and downs in the temperature department.

Tuesday morning picks up where Monday left off! It's a gloomy start with more rain and some fog to bog down the commute a bit.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

But you won't need the rain gear all day. The afternoon should be dry and on the mild side as temperatures climb into the upper 50s. There might even be a bit of sun to brighten the day.

Advertisement

We keep the clouds around through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Next round of rain looks to arrive late on Wednesday afternoon which will also be a chillier day than today.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5